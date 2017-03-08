March 8 IMS SA:

* Signs a letter of intent (LOI) with stakeholders of Pixel Inspiration Holdings Limited (Pixel)

* The LOI concerns the terms of buying a majority stake in Pixel by the company

* IMS, under the LOI, is obliged to subit an offer for the stake within 14 days from the date of signing the letter

* Pixel is the UK based implementer of digital signage and out of home media solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)