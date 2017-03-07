March 7 Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc

* Imvescor restaurant group reports results for first quarter fiscal 2017

* Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly revenue $10.5 million versus $12.1 million

* Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Imvescor restaurant group inc - qtrly same restaurant sales increased by 1.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: