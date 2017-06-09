BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 9 Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc-
* Imvescor Restaurant Group reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - q2 2017 same restaurant sales grew 2.4% over srs growth of 1.2% in Q2 2016
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc qtrly revenue $13.3 million versus $12.1 million
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - to date, company has renovated 44 restaurants, and expects to renovate over 125 restaurants in total under RRP
* Imvescor Restaurant Group-fully repaid long-term debt in fiscal 2016, used availability under credit facility to fund portion of an acquisition in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.