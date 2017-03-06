Finnish consumer confidence hits record high in May; industry also rising
HELSINKI, May 29 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in May from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.
March 7 Inabox Group Ltd:
* Acquisition of Logic Communications
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings accretive
* It has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of shares of Logic Communications Pty Ltd
* Deal for total consideration of $1.5 million in cash
* Logic Communications will be acquired on a cash free, debt free basis
* Acquired business is expected to contribute EBITDA in excess of $1 million in FY18 after synergies
* Has entered into strategic marketing agreements with Esports media groups, Dreamcasters TDC and FPS Thailand