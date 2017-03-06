March 7 Inabox Group Ltd:

* Acquisition of Logic Communications

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings accretive

* It has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of shares of Logic Communications Pty Ltd

* Deal for total consideration of $1.5 million in cash

* Logic Communications will be acquired on a cash free, debt free basis

* Acquired business is expected to contribute EBITDA in excess of $1 million in FY18 after synergies