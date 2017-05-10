May 10 Inc Research Holdings Inc

* Inc research and inventiv health to merge

* Inc research holdings inc - transaction estimated to realize approximately $100 million in annual run-rate cost synergies and projected to be accretive to adjusted eps

* Inc research holdings inc - transaction values inventiv at an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion

* Inc research holdings inc - transaction values combined company at an enterprise value of approximately $7.4 billion.

* Inc research holdings inc - companies intend to refinance certain debt in connection with merger

* Inc research holdings inc - credit suisse has provided committed financing for transaction

* Inc research - co's shareholders expected to own about 53 percent, inventiv shareholders to own about 47 percent of combined company on a fully diluted basis

* Inc research holdings inc - transaction is projected to be mid to high single-digit accretive to inc research's adjusted earnings per share in 2018

* Inc research holdings inc - advent international and thomas h. Lee partners will remain investors in combined company upon closing of merger

* Inc research holdings inc - following close of transaction, alistair macdonald will serve as chief executive officer of combined company

* Inc research holdings inc - transaction is projected to be accretive by more than 20 percent to inc research's adjusted earnings per share in 2019

* Inc research - following close of deal, greg rush will serve as chief financial officer and michael bell serving as executive chairman of combined co

* Inc research holdings inc - board of directors of combined company will consist of 10 directors

* Inc research holdings inc - co, inventiv health's businesses would combine in an all-stock transaction