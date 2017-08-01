FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-INC Research Holdings Inc says on August 1, 2017, co entered into credit agreement
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Markets
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
ASIA
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
SPORTS
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 1:39 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-INC Research Holdings Inc says on August 1, 2017, co entered into credit agreement

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - INC Research Holdings Inc

* INC Research Holdings Inc says on August 1, 2017, Inc Research Holdings, Inc entered into credit agreement - SEC filing

* INC Research Holdings Inc - credit agreement provides for a $1,000 million term loan A facility that matures on August 1, 2022

* INC Research Holdings Inc - credit agreement provides for a $1,600 million term loan B facility that matures on august 1, 2024

* INC Research Holdings - credit agreement provides for a five-year $500 million revolving credit facility, with a letter of credit sublimit of $150 million

* INC Research Holdings Inc - concurrently with entering into credit agreement, INC Research terminated credit agreement, dated as of May 14, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.