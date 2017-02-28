Feb 28 INC Research Holdings Inc

* INC Research reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.68

* INC Research Holdings Inc - net new business awards of $289.6 million and $1.22 billion for Q4 and full year 2016, respectively

* INC Research Holdings Inc - backlog grew by 9.6% to $1.99 billion as of December 31, 2016, compared to $1.81 billion as of December 31, 2015

* INC Research Holdings Inc - sees FY gaap diluted eps $1.94 to $2.10

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps $ 2.63 - $ 2.75

* INC Research Holdings Inc sees 2017 net service revenue $1,030 million - $1,100 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.92, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $406.1 million versus $402.9 million

* Q4 revenue view $269.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* INC Research-new business in quarter was lower than anticipated due to delayed client decisions with regard to some of our pending proposals

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: