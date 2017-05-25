May 25 Inchcape Plc
* Group revenue £2.91bn, increasing by 17.9% at actual
currency and 8.1% at constant currency
* Distribution revenue was up by 30.0% at actual currency
and 14.8% at constant currency
* Retail revenue was up by 9.8% at actual currency and 3.4%
at constant currency
* Inchcape has entered into an agreement to acquire premium
estonian automotive distribution operations, focused on bmw
group, from united motors as.
* Our performance in first four months of 2017 is consistent
with our expectation for growth across majority of our markets.
* Growth across uk value drivers, continuation of new car
margin pressure
* Our performance this year is in line with expectations and
we continue to expect to deliver a resilient constant currency
performance in 2017.
* With over three quarters of profits denominated in
currencies other than sterling, our reported actual currency
performance continues to benefit from sterling's weakness and
acts as an offset to transactional currency headwind in
australia.
