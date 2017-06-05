June 5 Incyte Corp:

* Updated data from Echo-202 trial of Incyte’s Epacadostat in combination with Merck’s Keytruda® (Pembrolizumab) demonstrate clinical activity across multiple tumor types

* ‍responses observed with combination of Ido1 enzyme inhibition and Anti-Pd-1 therapy support advancing into Broad Phase 3 program​

* ‍safety data for this novel investigational immunotherapy combination are generally similar to Keytruda monotherapy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: