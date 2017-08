BRIEF-Incyte Q2 loss per share $0.06

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp

* Incyte reports 2017 second-quarter financial results and updates on key clinical programs

* Q2 revenue $326 million versus i/b/e/s view $315.2 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Has updated its full year 2017 financial guidance

* Incyte corp - now sees fy 2017 jakafi net product revenue $1,090 to $1,120 million versus prior view of $1,020 to $1,070 million

* Fy 2017 iclusig net product revenue outlook unchanged at $60 million to $65 million