BRIEF-Pilab signs lock-up agreement with FGP Venture sp. Z o.o.
* UNDER AGREEMENT FGP VENTURE SHALL NOT SELL SHARES OF PILAB WITHIN TWO YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 INDEKS BILGISAYAR:
* STARTS DISTRIBUTION TALKS WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' TURKEY BASED UNIT SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ISTANBUL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.