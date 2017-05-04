UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Rural Bank makes subdued HK debut after $1 bln IPO
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
May 4 Independence Realty Trust Inc:
* Independence Realty Trust Inc- on may 1, 2017 operating partnership of independence realty trust, inc. Entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
* Independence Realty Trust - credit agreement relates to a $300 million unsecured senior facility and a $250 million senior unsecured revolving line of credit
* Independence Realty Trust - maturity date of term loan is may 1, 2022, maturity date on borrowings outstanding under revolving credit loan is may 1, 2021
* Independence Realty Trust - upon entering credit agreement, irop borrowed $50 million under term loan and about $123 million under revolving credit loan Source text - bit.ly/2pKxwi9 Further company coverage:
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.