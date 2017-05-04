May 4 Independence Realty Trust Inc:

* Independence Realty Trust Inc- on may 1, 2017 operating partnership of independence realty trust, inc. Entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Independence Realty Trust - credit agreement relates to a $300 million unsecured senior facility and a $250 million senior unsecured revolving line of credit

* Independence Realty Trust - maturity date of term loan is may 1, 2022, maturity date on borrowings outstanding under revolving credit loan is may 1, 2021

* Independence Realty Trust - upon entering credit agreement, irop borrowed $50 million under term loan and about $123 million under revolving credit loan