Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Independent Bank Corp:
* Says co, Island Bancorp Inc reported that all regulatory approvals relating to merger have been received
Says merger is anticipated to close on or about may 12, 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.