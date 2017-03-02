March 2 Independent directors of Arconic:

* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance

* "Remain convinced that Arconic has right strategy and that Klaus Kleinfeld is CEO who will make it successful"

* Elliott proposed Arconic's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld should be replaced with Larry Lawson

* Elliott proposed Arconic's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld should be replaced with Larry Lawson