BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Independent directors of Arconic:
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
* "Remain convinced that Arconic has right strategy and that Klaus Kleinfeld is CEO who will make it successful"
* Elliott proposed Arconic's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld should be replaced with Larry Lawson
* "Looking forward, board and management team are committed to our three-year plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.