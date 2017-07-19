BRIEF-Independent News says FY total advertising forecast to decline by 7% year on year​

July 19 (Reuters) - Independent News & Media Plc:

* Material reduction in its expectation for fy profit before tax to below market consensus driven by challenges media industry​

* ‍Challenges experienced in H1 17 are expected to continue into H2 17 and to impact on outturn for FY17​

* Says total advertising is forecast to decline by 7% year on year

* Continued uncertainty over Brexit is expected to result in a publishing advertising revenue decrease of about 12% year on year for FY​

* "Ongoing challenging trading conditions across all media and accelerating move to digital, particularly mobile, will weaken overall results for 2017"

* For FY total advertising is forecast to decline by c7% year on year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)