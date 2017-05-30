BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis
PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS
May 30 INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AB :
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 22.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 RESULT AFTER TAX LOSS SEK 22.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
FOCUS REMAINS ON IMPLEMENTATION OF PHASE IIB STUDY CONDUCT WITH LEAD DRUG CANDIDATE COBITOLIMOD
