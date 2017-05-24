May 24 (Reuters) -

* India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says:

* Indian cabinet approves abolition of Foreign Investment Promotion Board

* Indian cabinet empowers administrative ministries to approve foreign direct investment proposals

* Indian cabinet approves policy to give preference to locally manufactured products in government procurement

* For an earlier story, please see: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Malini Menon)