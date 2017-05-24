UPDATE 2-Accenture trims revenue forecast amid US healthcare uncertainty
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)
May 24 (Reuters) -
* India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says:
* Indian cabinet approves abolition of Foreign Investment Promotion Board
* Indian cabinet empowers administrative ministries to approve foreign direct investment proposals
* Indian cabinet approves policy to give preference to locally manufactured products in government procurement
* For an earlier story, please see: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Malini Menon)
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)