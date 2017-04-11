BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 11 Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures:
* India auto industry body exec says ad hoc changes in government policy environment expected to affect the profitability of automakers in FY2017-18
* India auto industry body exec says passenger vehicle sales expected to grow by 7-9 percent in FY2017-18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17