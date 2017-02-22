Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank releases February monetary policy committee meeting minutes

* India cenbank chief Patel says economic activity is expected to pick up from latter part of Q4 of 2016-17

* India cenbank chief Patel says there will be sufficient flexibility to move policy rate in either direction depending on future data outcomes and projections

* India cenbank chief Patel says discretionary consumer demand, which got impacted in immediate aftermath of demonetisation, expected to bounce back

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says significant transmission to borrowers of easy funding conditions at banks suggests unlikely further transmission of a rate cut by banks

* RBI's Acharya says effects on funding costs due to portfolio outflows could be substantial if cbank is not perceived as staying course on credible inflation targeting

* RBI's Acharya says budget has allowed rate panel to focus "squarely" on inflation targeting mandate (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury)