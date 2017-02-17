BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro March-qtr consol profit up about 28 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 25.92 billion rupees
Feb 17 (Reuters) -
* India markets regulator Sinha says mutual funds will be first ones out of all to get access to commodities
* India markets regulator chief Sinha says in early stage of dialogue with RBI about giving access to banks to commodities (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 25.92 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.70 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 18.99 billion rupees