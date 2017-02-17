BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh exec says final investment decision for Rovuma project will be taken by mid 2018/19
* All approvals except marine approval has been given by Mozambique government for project in Rovuma basin in the country
Feb 17 India's HDFC Bank
* India cenbank says foreign investor holding in HDFC Bank has crossed overall 74 percent of paid up capital limit
* Shares pare gains after RBI ban on fresh foreign buying
* Says approved buyback of 3.5 million equity shares of co for an aggregate amount of inr 208.8 million