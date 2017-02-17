BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh exec says final investment decision for Rovuma project will be taken by mid 2018/19
* All approvals except marine approval has been given by Mozambique government for project in Rovuma basin in the country
Feb 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies - incorporation in ban list – HDFC Bank Ltd.
* RBI - Foreign shareholding HDFC Bank Ltd has crossed the overall limit of 74% of its paid-up capital
* RBI - No further purchases of shares of co would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of FIIs/FPIs/NRIs/PIOs Source text: bit.ly/2ldunn2 Further company coverage:
* Says approved buyback of 3.5 million equity shares of co for an aggregate amount of inr 208.8 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rwW00c) Further company coverage: