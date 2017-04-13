US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 13 Reserve Bank of India:
* Revised prompt corrective action (PCA) framework for banks
* Provisions of the revised PCA framework will be effective from April 1, 2017
* Framework would be reviewed after three years
* Indicators to be tracked for capital, asset quality, profitability to be CRAR/ common equity tier I ratio , net NPA ratio & return on assets respectively
* PCA framework does not preclude RBI from taking any other action as it deems fit in addition to corrective actions prescribed in the framework
* Breach of any risk threshold would result in invocation of PCA
* A bank will be placed under PCA framework based on the audited annual financial results and the supervisory assessment made by RBI
* Leverage would be monitored additionally as part of the PCA framework
* RBI may impose PCA on any bank during the course of a year (including migration from one threshold to another) in case the circumstances so warrant
* Framework to apply to all banks in india including foreign banks operating via branches based on breach of risk thresholds of identified indicators Source text: bit.ly/2o91Gbb
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)