US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 16 Reserve Bank of India:
* India buys back 36.34 billion rupees of 7.99 percent 2017 bond at 100.63 rupees cut-off price - cenbank
* India buys back 209.20 billion rupees of bonds versus 200 billion rupees notified - cenbank
* India buys back 40.98 billion rupees of 7.46 percent 2017 bond at 100.58 rupees cut-off price - cenbank
* India buys back 58.48 billion rupees of 7.49 percent 2017 bond at 100.21 rupees cut-off price - cenbank
* India buys back 73.40 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017 bond at 100.66 rupees cut-off price - cenbank Source text: (bit.ly/2lmIdoU)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)