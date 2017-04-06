US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 6 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says going forward capital will be needed to support growth of banks
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says there will be case specific resolutions required for addressing banks asset quality
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says don't have a reason to believe there is a leakage into inflation due to excess liquidity
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says part of reason to narrow policy corridor is to anchor money market rate closer to policy rate
* India cenbank chief Patel says farm loan waivers engender moral hazard
* India cenbank chief Patel says need to create a consensus so that loan waiver promises are "eschewed"
* India cenbank chief Patel says more measures on NPA resolution will be put in place
* For the detailed report on the RBI policy review see: (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)