April 6 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank deputy Mundra says going forward capital will be needed to support growth of banks

* India cenbank deputy Mundra says there will be case specific resolutions required for addressing banks asset quality

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says don't have a reason to believe there is a leakage into inflation due to excess liquidity

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says part of reason to narrow policy corridor is to anchor money market rate closer to policy rate

* India cenbank chief Patel says farm loan waivers engender moral hazard

* India cenbank chief Patel says need to create a consensus so that loan waiver promises are "eschewed"

* India cenbank chief Patel says more measures on NPA resolution will be put in place

* For the detailed report on the RBI policy review see: (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy)