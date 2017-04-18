US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - guidelines on compliance with accounting standard (AS) 11 [the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates] by banks
* RBI -banks shall not recognise in P&L A/C proportionate exchange gains/losses in foreign currency translation reserve on repatriation of profits from overseas operations Source text - (bit.ly/2nYxVxU)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)