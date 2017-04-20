April 20 Reserve Bank of India monetary policy
meeting minutes:
* India MPC member Dholakia says "core inflation according
to my calculations is likely to show a declining trend over the
year" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says "oil prices according to me
are not expected to stay high consistently" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says pace of ending of
re-investment of principal payments by US Fed from its balance
sheet holdings needs to be watched carefully - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says output gap, while marginally
negative, is closing gradually leading to the possible
building up of inflationary pressures - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says rising probability of El
Nino event around July August may adversely affect food
production but may not seriously impact the food prices" -
cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says "inflation projection
according to my calculations is an average of around 4 percent
for 1st half 2017-18 and around 4.5 percent for 2nd half of
year" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Acharya says on growth front,
remonetisation continuing apace, many sectors of economy
recovering steadily; there are signs though that recovery is
somewhat uneven - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "upside risks to inflation
remain" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Acharya says private investment, given
the high indebtedness of several stressed sectors, remains a
particularly weak spot- cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says " ECRI’s Indian future inflation
gauge, a harbinger of Indian inflation, indicates some firming
in inflation pressures" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Acharya says headline inflation set to
rebound from recent lows due to expected (and in the past month,
realized) mean-reversion in food inflation, specially in
vegetables - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Patra says "if staff's projections are
indicative, inflation excluding food and fuel will probably run
ahead of headline inflation throughout 2017-18" - cenbank
minutes
* India MPC member Acharya says uncertainty as to when the
headline inflation might cross the target inflation rate
of 4 percent and keep inching above - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Patra says consumer confidence in the
price
situation has deteriorated - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Acharya says risks are evenly balanced
around the inflation outlook - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Patra says with remonetisation, the
output gap may close sooner than expected - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Patra says "I believe that a pre-emptive
25 basis points increase in the policy rate now will point us
better at the target of 4 per cent to which the committee
has committed explicitly" - cenbank minutes
Source text - (bit.ly/2o7hXS8)