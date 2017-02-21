BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 21 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says bad debt resolution still a plan, details have to be worked out
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says proposing these few ways for government to resolve bad debt problem in banks
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says have to deal with stressed assets problems "soon" (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago