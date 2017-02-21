BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 21 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says divestment of government stake in state-run banks should be considered
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says each bad loan resolution plan should get vetted by two credit rating agencies
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says each bad loan exposure not resolved within a specified time should be subject to steep hair cuts
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says must not allocate capital poorly to banks but build upon performance targets for injecting capital
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says under-capitalised banks can be given tough norms like no lending or taking deposits (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
