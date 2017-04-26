US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 26 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on two authorised dealer banks
* Imposes fine of INR 10,000 on Kotak Mahindra Bank
* RBI imposes monetary penalty of INR 70,000 on the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd Source text: bit.ly/2ph8LYL
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)