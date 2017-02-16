US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 16 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank proposes merchant discount rate cap of 0.30 percent at digital point of sale for small, special category merchants
* India cenbank proposes merchant discount rate cap of 0.40 percent at physical point of sale for small, special category merchants
* India cenbank proposes maximum merchant discount rate of 0.50 percent of deal value above 2001 rupees, with 250 rupee cap for government transactions
* India cenbank says revised merchant discount rate to be effective from April 1 Further company coverage: bit.ly/2lnqIVB (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)