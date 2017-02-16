Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank proposes merchant discount rate cap of 0.30 percent at digital point of sale for small, special category merchants

* India cenbank proposes merchant discount rate cap of 0.40 percent at physical point of sale for small, special category merchants

* India cenbank proposes maximum merchant discount rate of 0.50 percent of deal value above 2001 rupees, with 250 rupee cap for government transactions

* India cenbank says revised merchant discount rate to be effective from April 1