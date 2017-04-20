April 20 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank releases April monetary policy committee
meeting minutes
* India cenbank's Patel says: industrial outlook survey of
the reserve bank suggests positive outlook for the manufacturing
sector - minutes
* India cenbank's Patel says: CPI inflation excluding food
and fuel remained sticky, especially services - minutes
* India cenbank's Patel says: given the volatility in the
cpi, it is not easy to read its evolution - minutes
* India cenbank deputy Acharya: there are signs that
recovery is somewhat uneven - minutes
* India cenbank's Patel says: notwithstanding likely
favourable base-effects in next few months, outlook for
inflation calls for close vigilance
- minutes
* India cenbank's Patel says: there is still room for banks
to cut lending rates - minutes
* India cenbank Patra: inflation excluding food and fuel
will probably run ahead of headline inflation throughout 2017-18
- minutes
* India cenbank Patra: inflation expectations have reversed
and hardened, and not just in the near term but also a
year ahead - minutes
