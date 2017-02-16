US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 16 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies - removal from the ban list – HDFC Bank Ltd.
* RBI: Restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of HDFC Bank are withdrawn with immediate effect Source text: bit.ly/2lb6XP3
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)