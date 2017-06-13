BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 20 bln rupees
June 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
June 13 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank: 10 states raise 107.75 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 101.00 billion rupees
* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at 7.16 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Assam, Manipur at 7.15 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat and Kerala at 7.20 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu at 7.23 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Punjab at 7.25 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Uttarakhand at 7.21 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2s5DEkk)
June 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
Jun 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE027E14BN1 L AND T FIN 348D 27-Jun-17 99.9288 6.5016 1 450 99.9288