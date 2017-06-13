June 13 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank: 10 states raise 107.75 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 101.00 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at 7.16 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Assam, Manipur at 7.15 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat and Kerala at 7.20 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu at 7.23 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Punjab at 7.25 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Uttarakhand at 7.21 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2s5DEkk)