BRIEF-India cenbank says 15 states raise 172 bln rupees via loans

July 11 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 15 states raise 172 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 165 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Telangana and Uttarakhand at 7.22 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat, Kerala at 7.25 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu at 7.27 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab at 7.34 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Uttar Pradesh at 7.29 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on West Bengal at 7.28 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on reissue of 7.18 percent Maharashtra SDL 2029 at 99.68 rupees; cut off yield at 7.2198 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on reissue of 7.18 percent Maharashtra SDL 2032 at 99.56 rupees; cut off yield at 7.2281 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2tIyQSX)