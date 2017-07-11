FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank says 15 states raise 172 bln rupees via loans
July 11, 2017 / 9:33 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-India cenbank says 15 states raise 172 bln rupees via loans

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 15 states raise 172 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 165 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Telangana and Uttarakhand at 7.22 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat, Kerala at 7.25 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu at 7.27 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab at 7.34 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Uttar Pradesh at 7.29 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on West Bengal at 7.28 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on reissue of 7.18 percent Maharashtra SDL 2029 at 99.68 rupees; cut off yield at 7.2198 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on reissue of 7.18 percent Maharashtra SDL 2032 at 99.56 rupees; cut off yield at 7.2281 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2tIyQSX)

