March 27 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 16 states raise 133.03 billion rupees via loans

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu at 7.62 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Nagaland , Punjab at 7.60 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Haryana, Uttar Pradesh , West Bengal at 7.64 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Jharkhand, Karnataka At 7.59 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Rajasthan at 7.61 percent; Telangana at 7.66 percent; Puducherry at 7.65 percent Source text: bit.ly/2n8tlrI