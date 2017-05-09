BRIEF-Titagarh Wagons says Singapore unit acquires shares held by Adler Plastic Spa
* Unit Titagarh Singapore Pte Ltd has acquired shares held by Adler Plastic Spa, Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Reserve Bank India:
* India cenbank: 6 states raise 83.00 billion rupees via loans below targeted 89.00 billion rupees
* India cenbank: cut off on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab at 7.55 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Telangana at 7.58 percent, Maharashtra at 7.42 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Uttar Pradesh at 7.61 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2puuYSn)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------