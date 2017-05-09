May 9 Reserve Bank India:

* India cenbank: 6 states raise 83.00 billion rupees via loans below targeted 89.00 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab at 7.55 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Telangana at 7.58 percent, Maharashtra at 7.42 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Uttar Pradesh at 7.61 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2puuYSn)