June 2 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 6.84 percent 2022 bond at 100.36 rupees, yield at 6.7601 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 6.79 percent 2029 bond at 99.85 rupees, yield at 6.8073 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 6.57 percent 2033 bond at 94.65 rupees, yield at 7.1265 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 6.62 percent 2051 bond at 90.35 rupees, yield at 7.3972 percent; fully sold Source text: (bit.ly/2rizXsZ)