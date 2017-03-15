US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - central government has appointed Dilip S. Shanghvi as member on the western area local board of Reserve Bank of India
* Rbi - Shanghvi appointed for a period of four years with effect from march 11, 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2n9JgKd)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)