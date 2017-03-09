US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 9 Reserve Bank of India:
* Exim bank's government of India supported line of credit of usd 750 million to the government of nepal
* Line of credit for financing the post-earthquake reconstruction projects in nepa
* Credit agreement under the loc is effective from february 24, 2017
* Out of total credit, goods & services of value of at least 75% of contract price to be supplied by seller from india
* Under the loc, the terminal utilization period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project Source text: (bit.ly/2m64NzV)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)