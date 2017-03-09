March 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* Exim bank's government of India supported line of credit of usd 750 million to the government of nepal

* Line of credit for financing the post-earthquake reconstruction projects in nepa

* Credit agreement under the loc is effective from february 24, 2017

* Out of total credit, goods & services of value of at least 75% of contract price to be supplied by seller from india

* Under the loc, the terminal utilization period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project Source text: (bit.ly/2m64NzV)