BUZZ-Fortis Healthcare falls; Integrated Healthcare pulls out of deal
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months
June 7 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says India's Y-o-Y Money Supply Growth at 7 percent on May 26 * RBI says reserve money fell 8.5 percent year on year in week to June 2 versus growth 13.5 percent year ago * RBI says currency in circulation fell 13.9 percent y-o-y in week to June 2 versus growth 14.1 percent year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 71.8 billion rupees to 14.95 trln rupees in week to June 2
Source text: (bit.ly/2rAHdjQ)
Further coverage:
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months
Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Api