June 21 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI Says India's y-o-y Money Supply Growth at 7.4 percent on June 9

* RBI says reserve money fell 7.2 percent year on year in week to June 16 versus growth of 13.4 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 12.4 percent y-o-y in week to June 16 versus growth of 15.1 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 107 billion rupees to 15.29 trln rupees in week to June 16