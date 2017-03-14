March 14 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - sovereign gold bond- dematerialisation

* RBI - Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the government of india, has issued six tranches of sovereign gold bonds for a total value of inr 41.45 billion till date

* RBI - investors in these bonds have been provided with the option of holding them in physical or dematerialized form.

* RBI - notwithstanding the pending status, the sovereign gold bonds will continue to be held in rbi books and would be serviced regularly Source text: bit.ly/2nzl0h4