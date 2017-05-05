May 5 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank - issues notification on timelines for stressed assets resolution

* RBI - reiterates that lenders must scrupulously adhere to the timelines prescribed in the framework for finalising and implementing corrective action plan

* RBI - decisions agreed upon by a minimum of 60 percent of creditors by value and 50 percent of creditors by number in JLF would be considered as basis for deciding cap, will be binding on all lenders Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2pNZg3A (Mumbai newsroom)