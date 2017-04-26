April 26 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI Says India's Y-o-y Money Supply Growth at 7.1 percent on April 14

* RBI says reserve money fell 12 percent year on year in week to April 21 versus growth of 14.3 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 17.8 percent y-o-y in week to April 21 versus growth of 15.5 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 277.8 billion rupees to 14.17 trln rupees in week to April 21 Source text: (bit.ly/2q74nhP) Further company coverage: