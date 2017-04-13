April 13 Reserve Bank Of India:

* RBI accepts 17 bids for 39.94 billion rupees out of 107 bids for 110.80 billion rupees received at 2022 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 24 percent on 3 bids at 2022 bond auction

* RBI accepts 73 bids for 47.75 billion rupees out of 96 bids for 109.56 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment nil at 2026 bond auction

* RBI accepts 3 bids for 29.89 billion rupees out of 106 bids for 106.37 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 96.28 percent on 1 bid at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 2 bids for 29.89 billion rupees out of 75 bids for 78.08 billion rupees received at 2046 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.6 percent on 1 bid at 2046 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/2o8Lze5