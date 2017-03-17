US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* Private placement of special securities of three states under uday scheme
* Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to issue securities worth INR 181.08 billion under UDAY scheme Source text - (bit.ly/2nMfQyr)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)