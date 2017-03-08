March 8 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 18.6 percent year on year in week to March 3 versus growth of 12.1 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 26.7 percent y-o-y in week to March 3 versus growth of 13.4 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 342.7 billion rupees to 11.98 trln rupees in week to March 3 Source text: bit.ly/2lXLaJm