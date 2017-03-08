US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money fell 18.6 percent year on year in week to March 3 versus growth of 12.1 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation fell 26.7 percent y-o-y in week to March 3 versus growth of 13.4 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation up 342.7 billion rupees to 11.98 trln rupees in week to March 3 Source text: bit.ly/2lXLaJm
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)