March 1 Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says India's Y-o-y Money Supply Growth at 6.5 percent on Feb 17

* RBI says Reserve Money fell 19.5 percent year on year in week to Feb 24 versus growth 12.6 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 28.2 percent y-o-y in week to Feb 24 versus growth of 13.7 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 327.4 billion rupees to 11.64 trln rupees in week to feb 24