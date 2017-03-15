March 15 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 16 percent year on year in week to March 10 versus growth of 12.7 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 24.7 percent y-o-y in week to March 10 versus growth of 13.9 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 474.1 billion rupees to 12.46 trln rupees in week to March 10 Source text: bit.ly/2na2yzi